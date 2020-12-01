BREAKING: Judge Directs County to Allow Reopening of Restaurants
No connection between restaurant services and spread of COVID
Last updated 12/16/2020 at 7:49pm
"A judge has ruled that he could not find a connection between restaurant services and the spread of COVID. He has directed the county to allow businesses with restaurant services to operate safely and responsibly," San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond announced on Dec. 16.
"The county will not be enforcing restaurant closures."
This is a developing story, more information to follow.