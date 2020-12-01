RSS

Bargain Barn Closed

 

Last updated 12/11/2020 at 1:45pm



It seems we just re-opened, but now have to close up shop. Effective immediately, the Bargain Barn will not be open for sales and will not accept donations due to county COVID-19 restrictions. We’re hoping to re-open after Friday Jan. 1, 2021. Please be kind and do not leave items outside our fence. We recommend you wait until after Jan. 1 to drop donations, or take them to a nearby Goodwill or Salvation Army. Thank you for your patience and understanding!





