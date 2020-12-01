Golf Update

RSS

The de Anza Golf Club and Rams Hill Golf Club will be open, even with the lockdown situation.

They will diligently be adhering to all the strict regulations attached to being open. Both will have takeaway refreshments, Rams Hill from the clubhouse and de Anza from the nineteenth hole.

Harry Turner, COO and General Manager of Rams Hill said, “We are pleased to be able to stay open under current restrictions.”

Ramien Shalizi, General Manager of de Anza commented, “We hope our members will enjoy the festive season, and still be able to play golf with the present circumstances.


