Two Women Arrested

Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested two women attempting to smuggle methamphetamine Nov. 11.

The incident occurred at around 10 p.m., when a woman driving a silver Chrysler Sebring along with a female passenger approached the checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to the vehicle as it was directed aside for further investigation.

During their inspection, agents discovered two packages of suspected narcotics hidden inside of an ice chest located in the vehicle. The substance inside of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of meth.

The total weight of the meth was approximately 2.71 pounds with an estimated value of $6,097.

El Centro Sector turned over the driver and passenger – 56-year-old and 47-year-old United States citizens – the vehicle, and the narcotics to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.