Technology Assists in Meth Seizure

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized methamphetamine Saturday Nov. 14, according to a press release.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m., when a man driving a gold Mercedes-Benz sedan approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. Agents directed the vehicle aside for further investigation.

During secondary inspection, agents were given consent to scan the vehicle with a mobile x-ray inspection system, and noticed some irregularities in the trunk of the vehicle.

Agents discovered four vacuum-sealed packages of suspected narcotics hidden inside of two car battery boosters and two power converters located inside the vehicle.

The crystal-like substance inside of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of meth. Agents arrested the driver and held him for further processing.

The total weight of the meth was approximately 15.79 pounds with an estimated value of $35,527.

The El Centro Sector turned over the driver, who was identified as a 30-year-old United States citizen – the vehicle, and the narcotics to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.