Meth Discovered in Cooler

Border Patrol agents found packages of methamphetamine hidden in coolers at the Highway 86 checkpoint. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened on Dec. 8.

A man driving a white Hyundai Sonata was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted agents to his vehicle.

During the inspection, agents found 13 packages of drugs hid-den inside two ice coolers.

Agents say the packages tested positive for meth weighing 3.43 pounds with a value of $7,717.

The 50-year-old man, identified as a U.S. citizen, the drugs and vehicle were sent over to Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.