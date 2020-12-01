RSS

Meth Discovered in Cooler

 

Last updated 12/31/2020 at 12:43am



Border Patrol agents found packages of methamphetamine hidden in coolers at the Highway 86 checkpoint. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened on Dec. 8.

A man driving a white Hyundai Sonata was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted agents to his vehicle.

During the inspection, agents found 13 packages of drugs hid-den inside two ice coolers.

Agents say the packages tested positive for meth weighing 3.43 pounds with a value of $7,717.

The 50-year-old man, identified as a U.S. citizen, the drugs and vehicle were sent over to Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.


