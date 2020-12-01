RSS

Couple Arrested for Meth

 

Last updated 12/31/2020 at 12:42am



El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized methamphetamine the morning of December 7, according to a press release.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:25 a.m., when a 41-year-old female and a 42-year-old male in a black Acura TL approached the Highway 86 checkpoint.

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to the vehicle, and agents waved the vehicle to secondary inspection for further inspection.

During their inspection, agents discovered a package of suspected narcotics hidden inside a back-pack.

The crystal-like substance inside of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of meth.

The total weight of the drugs was approximately .58 pounds with an estimated value of $1,305.

The El Centro Sector turned over the driver and passenger – both United States citizens – the vehicle, and the narcotics to the Border Crimes Suppression Team.

