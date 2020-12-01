Soroptimist Secret Santa Christmas Gifts

Donate during this difficult holiday season

In our community, women, mothers and daughters are struggling as heads of households to provide for their families during the pandemic. Many clean houses or are working two or three jobs a day. Some women are raising young children on their own and cannot work.

For many, the virus has taken away employment women and other family members counted on. Now these women have the burden of placing food on the table. They may be taking care of elderly parents, who may be disabled or ill, as well as working and caring for their children, or younger brothers and sisters.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Borrego Springs charity organizations have joined together throughout the pandemic to meet requests for food, diapers, money for emergencies, back rent money, replacing an electric heater, car problems, broken windows, blankets, and other personal items the family can no longer afford.

Now it’s Christmas. For these families, there will be no extra money for sharing the joys of giving and celebrating the holidays. A special Soroptimist Secret Santa donation of $100, in the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors, will bring some Christmas joy to each family selected.

To donate, go to http://www.siborregosprings.org/donate/, or mail to SSS PO Box 504, Borrego Springs, California 92004, or drop off at Graphics You Can Trust in The Mall, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please note on checks or cash “Soroptimist Secret Santa.”