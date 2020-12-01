RSS

Reminder: Chamber Farmers Market

 

Last updated 12/16/2020 at 1:34pm



This week, the market will be on Friday Dec. 18, after that they will be on Wednesday for Christmas and New Year's week.

FYI - With the holidays a few of your favorite vendors might not be at the market, and will all find out on market day. But not to worry they will be back with some new vendors starting in January.

Please remember:

- Dogs must be kept on leashes of no more than 6-feet. As the market grows that means more people and we don't want any accidents.

- Please remember this is a Chamber managed event, so what shoppers do in the market corridor is under the guidelines of the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce.

- Please follow masks and social distancing guidelines.

