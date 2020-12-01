RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

New Officials to Be Sworn In Jan. 4

Will take place virtually

 

Last updated 12/31/2020 at 12:09am



The swearing-in of three new County supervisors will take place virtually on Jan. 4. The newest members of the five-member board will take the oath of office in the numerical order of their districts.

10 â€“ 10:20 a.m. â€“ Supervisor-elect Nora Vargas for District One

10:20 â€“ 10:40 a.m. â€“ Supervisor-elect Joel Anderson for District Two

10:40 â€“ 11 a.m. â€“ Supervisor-elect Terra Lawson-Remer for District Three

The swearing-in will be virtual due to ongoing safety concerns about COVID-19. But the public can watch live on the Countyâ€™s website, Facebook or on CNC-TV.

Cox Communications will air the swearing-in on channels 24 or 19. Spectrum will show the ceremony on channels 24 or 85.

For more information, visit the Clerk of the Boardâ€™s website or call 619-531-5434.

Source: https://www.countynewscenter.com/new-county-supervisors-swearing-in-to-be-virtual/

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser