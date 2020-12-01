New Officials to Be Sworn In Jan. 4

Will take place virtually

The swearing-in of three new County supervisors will take place virtually on Jan. 4. The newest members of the five-member board will take the oath of office in the numerical order of their districts.

10 â€“ 10:20 a.m. â€“ Supervisor-elect Nora Vargas for District One

10:20 â€“ 10:40 a.m. â€“ Supervisor-elect Joel Anderson for District Two

10:40 â€“ 11 a.m. â€“ Supervisor-elect Terra Lawson-Remer for District Three

The swearing-in will be virtual due to ongoing safety concerns about COVID-19. But the public can watch live on the Countyâ€™s website, Facebook or on CNC-TV.

Cox Communications will air the swearing-in on channels 24 or 19. Spectrum will show the ceremony on channels 24 or 85.

For more information, visit the Clerk of the Boardâ€™s website or call 619-531-5434.

Source: https://www.countynewscenter.com/new-county-supervisors-swearing-in-to-be-virtual/