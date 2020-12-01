The Cougar Canyon Trail in Coyote Canyon has been closed to the public since Nov. 16 due to recent mountain lion activity.

What should you do if you see a mountain lion?

- Don’t approach the lion and don’t run or turn your back to it.

- Pick up small children, but avoid bending over as much as possible.

- Back away slowly and give the lion an escape route.

- Appear as large as possible by raising your arms and spreading your jacket.

- Throw whatever you can reach without bending over.

- Wave your arms and speak loudly.

- Fight back if attacked.

It is important to be respectful of all wildlife for your safety and theirs.