Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Merry Christmas to All

 

Last updated 12/25/2020 at 3:20pm

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays from all of us at the Borrego Sun. May you all have a wonderful holiday with your loved ones.

The Borrego Sun office will reopen Monday Dec. 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.









