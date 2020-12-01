RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Did You Feel That?

Earthquake Felt in San Diego County

 

Last updated 12/9/2020 at 10:27am



A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Warner Springs on Dec. 6, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed, and it was felt throughout San Diego County.

The quake occurred at 7:17 a.m. about four miles southwest of Warner Springs. The USGS calculated the 3.6-magnitude earthquake was just over five miles in depth.

The tremor could be felt in Borrego Springs, Escondido, Fallbrook, Rancho Bernardo, San Marcos, Poway, Kearny Mesa, Santee, and other parts of the county.

There had been no reports of damage.

Over the weekend, two earthquakes struck the San Diego County. On Dec. 4, a 3.7-magnitude quake produced some shaking in San Diego after it broke along the Elsinore fault about five miles from the Palomar Observatory. On Dec. 5, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck off the coast of San Diego and was felt in parts of the city.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser