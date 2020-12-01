Did You Feel That?

Earthquake Felt in San Diego County

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Warner Springs on Dec. 6, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed, and it was felt throughout San Diego County.

The quake occurred at 7:17 a.m. about four miles southwest of Warner Springs. The USGS calculated the 3.6-magnitude earthquake was just over five miles in depth.

The tremor could be felt in Borrego Springs, Escondido, Fallbrook, Rancho Bernardo, San Marcos, Poway, Kearny Mesa, Santee, and other parts of the county.

There had been no reports of damage.

Over the weekend, two earthquakes struck the San Diego County. On Dec. 4, a 3.7-magnitude quake produced some shaking in San Diego after it broke along the Elsinore fault about five miles from the Palomar Observatory. On Dec. 5, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck off the coast of San Diego and was felt in parts of the city.