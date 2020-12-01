RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Task Force Town Hall

 

The Borrego Springs COVID-19 Task Force will host a community Town Hall Webinar on Zoom Thursday Dec. 10, at 4:30 p.m.

San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond will lead off with opening remarks. Leaders of key sectors of Borrego Springs – business, education, health care, tourism, and the State Park will provide an update to residents about how the town is managing the risks posed by COVID-19, with time for questions to follow.

Register early as space is limited. Those interested in attending must pre-register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_D25fcklcSaWG5a9o3QW6vw.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email and a link to join the webinar.

For more information: borregocovid19@gmail.com.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
