"Whos in Whoville"

Overwhelming is the word for this Secret Santa operation this Christmas! Like waving a magic wand, we asked and they gave. Eighteen baskets promptly filled and overflowing, required some serious saran wrapping! Four impromptu workers appeared on Thursday morning at Graphics You Can Trust in The Mall and proceeded to wrap the baskets, stacks of books and games, into a manageable package worthy of delivery.

The week prior, Ann and Laura at the Frugal Coyote contributed 18 baskets to fill with gifts for some local ladies and their children. We worried we would not be able to fill them in time, but count on Borrego.

Goodies and monetary contributions poured in. And before we knew it, we had little room to walk beside the line of gift baskets.

Lo, and behold, a large roll of green plastic wrap then appeared at the thrift shop, and proved to be the timely and functional piece we needed to complete our puzzles! Adding the boxes of food containing either a ham or turkey, the packages were collected into three vehicles and delivery had begun.

The appreciative, surprised recipients welcomed our Santa’s at their doors and graciously accepted our community outpouring. That is what Christmas is all about in Borrego, for the Whos down in Whoville.