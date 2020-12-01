Throughout the past seven months, I’ve tried to follow the facts and the science. I’ve listened to our public health officials and the great work they’ve done.

I’ve tried to get as much information as possible when it comes to this virus and I must say, I am concerned about the increase in positive cases. As the cases increase, it’s vital we have the available hospital capacity. People need to observe the safety protocols- distancing, masking and sanitization.

I do hope everyone keeps in mind the balance that is needed, including the socio-economic impacts. We have strip clubs open and churches are closed to in-person services that just doesn’t make sense. We still have many kids without the option to going to school in-person. That is not optimal. We have Rady Children’s hospital reporting a substantial increase in suicide attempts, physical abuse and sexual abuse.

We know it’s going to be like this until we have a vaccine. This is the new normal. We are getting some great news about potential vaccines, but we also know it’s going to be a long time until it’s completely effective. In the meantime, we need to learn to live safely with this virus.

We should allow all businesses the same opportunities to remain open, while following all the safety protocols. We should protect the most vulnerable. Some people are trying to frame this as a choice between opening businesses or saving lives. I believe we can do both. We can save lives AND open businesses.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor