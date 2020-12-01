I’m focused on reflection and gratitude this holiday season. As I reflect on the changes brought in 2020, there’s a lot I’ve missed in light of our new normal. I’ve missed going out to our different communities in District 5 and interacting with all of our wonderful constituents. I’ve missed our in-person revitalization meetings in the unincorporated areas. I’ve missed the neighborhood Christmas parades, the lighting of the Christmas trees and everything else the holiday season provides around our County.

One of the biggest things I’ve learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, is not to take the small things for granted. A year ago, we were having a holiday open house in my Vista office with constituents coming together and spending time with our District 5 team. It was a great evening seeing so many people from our district. I was looking forward to hosting a similar event this year, but of course safety comes first. Let’s work to make it happen again next year.

Politics in 2020 were inescapable for most of us. This is the perfect time of year to set our differences aside and come together. In the coming year, while COVID will surely still be prevalent, I’m going to get back to basics of County government for the people of North County. Safe communities, quality roads and infrastructure, address-ing homelessness, mental health and addiction for families and those who can’t help themselves, protecting taxpayers, we will continue to work for the people of North County!

Merry Christmas to all. I can’t wait for the new year. I can’t wait to see everyone out in our community, and I can’t wait to see you, in person, again!

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor