"Applause to Nikki Symington"

The Borrego Sun and reporter Nikki Symington should be nominated for a 2020 Pulitzer Prize, the most prestigious honor in journalism.

For months, this small community newspaper has been all alone chronicling one of the most significant stories in recent years. Only when the FBI and other state and federal agencies raided the offices of the clinic did other media pick up the story. Issue after issue, Nikki and the Borrego Sun provided the public with thoroughly devastating information about how this scandal impacted so many residents of Borrego Springs, many of them low income families. This is a David and Goliath story that goes to the heart of what tenacious, dedicated and public-minded community newspapers are all about.

Congratulations to the Borrego Sun and its reporter, editor and publisher. If Joseph Pulitzer were alive today, he would have been so proud to present you with this distinguished prize. Thank you for your commitment.

Martin Kruming

– San Diego, California