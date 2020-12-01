County in Purple, State Mandate to Mask Up

After stepping back into the state’s most restrictive tier (purple), many businesses, small and large were faced with similar restrictions like before, as they continue to take a financial toll because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Things continued to go downhill amid the surge in cases, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a limited stay-at-home order, which took effect on Nov. 21, lasting until Dec. 21, for all counties in the purple tier. This affects 41 of the state’s 58 counties.

California has over 1.12 million cases with the death toll nearing 19,000. The United States currently has over 12.3 million cases and the death toll is over 257,000, as of Nov. 23, 8 a.m.

These numbers also include those who have recovered. This is the total of cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

November 22:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 71,648. Deaths: 968.

November 21:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 70,709. Deaths: 966.

- Limited stay-at-home order takes into effect.

November 20:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 69,231. Deaths: 960.

November 19:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 68,140. Deaths: 952.

- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for Thanksgiving, recommending people to stay home and avoid traveling amid the case surge.

- Limited stay-at-home order issued, effective in counties under Tier One (purple) of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. This order takes effect Nov. 21, 10 p.m. until Dec. 21, 5 a.m., and may be extended or revised as needed.

- All gatherings with members of other households and all activities conducted outside the residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation with members of other households cease between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., except for those activities associated with the operation, maintenance, or usage of critical infrastructure or required by law.

- Nothing in this order prevents any number of persons from the same household from leaving their residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation, as long as they do not engage in any interaction with (or otherwise gather with) any number of persons from any other household, except as specifically permitted herein.

November 18:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 67,241. Deaths: 945.

November 17:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 66,319. Deaths: 933.

November 16:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 65,601. Deaths: 926.

- Moderna says early data suggests its COVID-19 vaccine is strongly effective.

- More than 11.5 million confirmed cases in United States. The U.S. has recorded more than 100,000 cases per day for 11 days.

- Governor Gavin Newsom announces that he is pulling the “emergency brake” on the state’s efforts to reopen amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

- The action that Newsom called the “emergency brake in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy” will impose more restrictions on businesses across most of the state. He said masks would now be required outside homes with limited exceptions.

- The expanded order announced means everyone must mask up unless:

They are alone in a car or only with those in their household;

working alone in an office or room;

outdoors and staying at least six feet away from others not in their household;

are obtaining a service involving their nose or face;

or are actively eating or drinking, so long as they maintain physical distance.

- The new mandate exempts:

Those younger than 2;

have a disability or medical/mental health condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering; are hearing impaired, or are communicating with someone who is.

those “for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines,” according to the California Department of Public Health. (Full order can be found at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx)

November 15:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 64,768. Deaths: 926.

- San Diego County officials report 1,087 new cases, record daily total.

November 14:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 63,681. Deaths: 926.

November 13:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 62,945. Deaths: 921..

- Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a travel advisory urging people entering California to self-quarantine for two weeks to slow the spread, amid the increase in cases.

- Purple tier restrictions officially start in the county.

November 12:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 62,334. Deaths: 918.

- California surpasses one million new COVID-19 cases, becoming the second state (behind Texas) to reach that threshold.

- San Diego County publishes a new dashboard showing COVID-19 case rates in individual cities and ZIP codes. It uses a color tier system similar to the state’s. This dashboard will be updated every Tuesday. Users can look at case rates per 100,000 residents in specific areas or search by ZIP code. “The map gives cities a clearer picture of how COVID-19 is impacting their residents and will help them determine whether to take more aggressive actions to enforce the public health guidance to slow the spread of the virus,” County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said.

- Borrego Springs is in the yellow tier, the lowest-restricted tier in the state’s blueprint for a safer economy. The Yellow Tier (minimal) has case rates <1.0; testing positivity <2.0%. Most indoor business operations are open with modifications.

November 11:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 61,714. Deaths: 918.

November 10:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 61,053. Deaths: 915.

- San Diego County officially moves to the most-restrictive purple tier. The county will stay in the purple tier for at least three weeks before a reevaluation of case rates by the state.

- The county’s case rate remained above 7.0 for two consecutive weeks, shifting it to Tier 1, As the most restrictive tier out of the existing four, Tier 1 mandates the following:

Restaurants must cease indoor operations; can still offer services outdoors;

Places of worship can offer services outdoors but must stop indoor services;

Gyms and fitness centers must take services outdoors and halt indoor services;

Retail stores and bookstores can open with a maximum 25% capacity;

Grocery stores, which are considered essential, can continue operations with a maximum 50% capacity;

Breweries, bars, distilleries and wineries where meals are not provided must close

November 9:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 60,570. Deaths: 908.

