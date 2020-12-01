Chamber Educates

The word educates opens my world to an entirely new meaning. On February 11, 2021, I will have been the Executive Director of the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce for one year. Frankly I can’t believe how fast time is going by, what I also can’t believe is how much I’ve learned from the community and visitors.

Each day something new is brought to my attention or a question is asked that makes me pause before I answer. I pause to consider my answer and to make sure the information I’m giving is correct, or because I can’t believe the question and need a minute for it to sink in. However, I feel with every question must come an answer, and chances are with every answer one or all will learn something new.

Speaking of learning something new, I’m proud to say that the story about Christmas Circle in the Embrace Borrego guide was liked so much by the guides publishing company that they are using the story in the Imperial Valleys ALIVE magazine. Remember, the more who know about this magical circle also means more will understand why Borrego Springs is so special.

The Chamber is also proud to have partnered with Mercy Air Medical Air Ambulance for a community meet, greet, question and answer session. Three sessions were held outdoors in the patio area of Arches Restaurant at the Borrego Springs Resort. To keep with safety protocols, each session was limited to small amount of people, socially distanced and masks worn. For those truly interested in learning about Mercy Air, this was an educational experience for everyone.

Lastly, let’s educate all of our new residents about how we do the holidays in Borrego Springs, COVID or no COVID. Untangle the lights, dig your desert winter wonderlands out of storage and decorate, decorate, decorate. You never know who’ll be driving by to see them!

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com

#embraceborrego