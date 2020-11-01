VOTE, VOTE, VOTE

Have you voted for the 2020 Election? Please remember that the election does not begin Nov. 3, but ends on Nov. 3. Get your votes in early via mail-in ballot or in person. When dropping off your ballot, be sure that it is an official ballot box or at an official designated drop-off.

Until Nov. 3, the Borrego Springs Library will be an official Mail Ballot Drop-off location for the 2020 election. Hours for dropping off ballots are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday in the front lobby. On Election Day, the library will be open with extended hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The library is NOT an in-person polling location. In-person voting will be held in the Borrego Springs High School gym beginning Oct. 31 until Nov. 3. On Oct. 31, Nov. 1, Nov. 2, hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Nov. 3, hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please remember to also wear your mask.

For more information about voting and the upcoming election, visit https://www.sdvote.com.