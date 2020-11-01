CVB Branch Closures

Brawley, El Centro

The branch lobbies in Brawley and EI Centro will close effective, Nov. 23, until further notice.

Due to the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 in the Imperial County, we will be modifying our current operational procedures. In order to protect customers as well as employees, they will be closing the branch lobbies.

They will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the Imperial County to determine when it will be appropriate to re-open. Staff will be available in both locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The drive-up windows, ATM's and night drop at both branch locations will be open. Additionally, appointments will be made for business customers to handle deposit activities in an expedited manner.

Please review the attached document for detailed information on how you can conduct transactions during these branch closures.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience this may cause our wonderful customers. We do hope that you will have patience as we work through this pandemic situation," the statement said.

Please feel to contact the Brawley 760-344-7771 and EI Centro 760-352-7777 branches directly.