"BSUSD Offers Two Options"

 

Last updated 11/26/2020 at 10:25am



Dear Parents and Guardians,

On Dec. 1, 2020, we will continue to offer two options for attending school. The choice for distance learning still remains. However, you should have all received progress reports in the mail, if your student is failing classes, it is highly recommended they return for in-person learning. A survey was sent out to students recently, and many comments back from students were that it was too hard for them to learn from home with the distractions there.

The second option is in-person learning, which we are currently not offering two days a week. On Dec. 1, it will start up four days a week, instead of two days, and be Tuesday through Friday for everyone. Monday will remain a distance learning day that students are required to log into their Google classroom and complete assignments there.

We are continuing with all the safety precautions to keep everyone safe. We would like to remind you that “gaiters,” “buffs” and bandanas are not deemed COVID safe by the CDC so we do not allow them on campus. Masks with vents are also not allowed. We have many donated fabric masks in different styles and colors. If one of our masks is a better fit for your child, we are more than happy to give them one.

Victoria Baay, Principal

– Borrego Springs Middle/High School

