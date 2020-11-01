RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

BSUSD, Meal Service Schedule

 

Last updated 11/24/2020 at 2:06pm



Beginning Tuesday Dec. 1, the Meal Service Schedule that has been in place since Oct. 13 will change. Students who return to campus will receive Breakfast and Lunch at school, Tuesday – Friday. Supper is also available to-go, after school. On Friday, meals for Monday will be available for student pick up on all three campuses and available on the bus for those students riding the bus. For those students who continue with Distance Learning, meals are available for Home Delivery, Tuesday – Friday, if desired.

Please let the Food Service Department know if you would like to have meals delivered to home by calling 760-767-5333, ext. 223.

Meal Pickup will also be available at the Elementary School from 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday – Friday. Meals from the BSUSD Food Service Department continue to be available to ALL children, age 18 and younger at no cost.

Borrego Sun | Borrego Springs, CA
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

