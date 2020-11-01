"BSUSD Continues In-Person"

Dear Parents and Community,

The County of San Diego moving back to the purple tier in California’s Blueprint for a safer economy will not affect our schools’ reopening plans. The education sector has its own guidelines that we follow and because we have already come back to in-person learning at all of our sites, we can continue in-person regardless of the County moving in and out of tiers. According to the guidelines at this moment, the decision to close is based on local factors and confirmed positive cases, which thankfully we have had none.

The Borrego Springs Unified School District will continue to provide a positive in-person environment for your children to learn as long as it is safe and practicable to do so. We are now entering the cold/flu season and we remind parents that you must keep your children at home if they have any cold/flu symptoms. Children with any symptoms will be sent home for at least 10 days.

We thank you all for your continued support during this difficult time.

Mark Stevens, Superintendent

– Borrego Springs Unified School District