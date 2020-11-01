Stolen Vehicle, Weapon, Drugs Seized

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized methamphetamine, marijuana, and a loaded weapon from a stolen vehicle Friday evening, Nov. 6.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:55 p.m., when a man driving a silver Jeep Cherokee approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle as it waited in the traffic lane. Agents directed the vehicle aside for further investigation.

During their inspection, agents discovered a loaded weapon along with marijuana inside of a bag located in the rear seat of the vehicle. Agents also discovered drug paraphernalia consisting of two glass pipes, a hypodermic needle, and a small digital scale inside the center console of the vehicle. Additionally, records checks of the vehicle revealed that the Jeep was stolen out of San Diego. Agents arrested the driver and held him for further processing.

During a search of the driver, agents discovered a bag of suspected narcotics inside his pockets. The white crystal-like substance in the bag tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. Records checks revealed that the man – a 35-year-old United States citizen – has an extensive criminal history with multiple felony convictions.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 4.61 grams with an estimated value of $230. The weight of the marijuana was 5.61 grams with an estimated value of $140.

El Centro Sector turned over the driver, the methamphetamine, the firearm with ammunition, and the stolen vehicle to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.