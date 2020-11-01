Meth Seized at Checkpoint

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized methamphetamine Oct. 20.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m., when a man driving a gray Ford Explorer approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to the vehicle, and it was re-directed to secondary inspection for further investigation.

During secondary inspection, agents discovered four packages of suspected narcotics hidden inside of two battery boosters and two power converters located inside the vehicle. The contents tested positive for meth.

The total weight of the meth was approximately 15.8 pounds with an estimated value of $35,550.

The man, 30, identified as a U.S. Citizen was turned over, along with the vehicle and narcotics to the DEA.