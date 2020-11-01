RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Meth Seized at Checkpoint

 

Last updated 11/6/2020 at 11:14am



El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized methamphetamine Oct. 20.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m., when a man driving a gray Ford Explorer approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to the vehicle, and it was re-directed to secondary inspection for further investigation.

During secondary inspection, agents discovered four packages of suspected narcotics hidden inside of two battery boosters and two power converters located inside the vehicle. The contents tested positive for meth.

The total weight of the meth was approximately 15.8 pounds with an estimated value of $35,550.

The man, 30, identified as a U.S. Citizen was turned over, along with the vehicle and narcotics to the DEA.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 11/06/2020 16:27