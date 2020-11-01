$225K in Drugs Confiscated

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized about $225K worth of methamphetamine Nov. 4.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m., when a man driving a burgundy Buick sedan approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle and the vehicle was redirected aside for further investigation.

During secondary inspection, agents discovered 66 vacuum-sealed packages of suspected narcotics hidden inside of fuel tank. The substance inside of 64 packages tested positive for the characteristics of meth with the other two packages testing positive for fentanyl and heroin.

According to the border agency, the total weight of the meth was approximately 83.53 pounds with an estimated value of $187,942. The weight of the fentanyl was 1.65 pounds with an estimated value of $18,870, and the weight of the heroin was 1.49 pounds with an estimated value of $19,040.

The driver was identified as a 61-year-old United States citizen, and he, along with the vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.