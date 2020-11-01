Wedding at Christmas Circle

It was a lovely Sunday morning on Nov. 8, with the backdrop of the mountains and a beautiful rainbow, Jose Barraza and Cristina Garcia tied the knot at Christmas Circle at 11:11 a.m.

The couple also chose Christmas Circle for their small family gathering to celebrate their vows because they felt it is symbolically the nucleus of Cristina's hometown.

"It's the center of her life that developed her to move on and make a grand impact in our world," Jose said. "In a time of such loss due to the pandemic, getting married at Christmas Circle symbolically takes us back to the root of life – LOVE." Also due to the pandemic, only 17 guests were in attendance, with the rest of their families present via Facebook live.

Congratulations to Jose and Cristina! A full story of their wedding and love story will be featured in the Nov. 26 issue.