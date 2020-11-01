SD County Supervisor Race

Joel Anderson Maintains Lead

Former state legislator Joel Anderson maintained his lead for the San Diego County District 2 Supervisor seat over Poway Mayor Steve Vaus in a very tight race, which has yet to be called with votes still being counted.

Vaus led by 1,245 votes on Nov. 4, but his lead dwindled down as the counting continued.

On Nov. 19, Anderson increased his lead by just 291 over Vaus. The day prior, 32, according to figures released by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Anderson leads Vaus 144,939 – 144,648 or 50.05% to 49.95%.

About 8,000 ballots remain to be counted in San Diego County’s five supervisorial districts, but it is not known how many remain in the Second District, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said.

Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day will be counted as long as they are received by Nov. 20, under state law.

In the Nov. 20 update, Anderson’s lead remained over Vaus, 144,992 – 144,708. The next update is scheduled to be released at 5 p.m. Nov. 25, which took place after print.

Both candidates in the nonpartisan race are Republicans.

The district includes El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway and Santee and the San Diego communities of Allied Gardens, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Navajo, Rolando and San Carlos. It also includes East County’s unincorporated communities of Alpine, Campo, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley.

The winner will succeed Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who was barred from running re-election because of term limits. She was elected to the first of her seven terms in 1992.

Vaus was elected in 2012 to a four-year term on the Poway City Council. In 2014, he was elected mayor of Poway. He also has a career in music, and is also known for his Christmas recordings including The Stars Come Out for Christmas series.

Vaus and his wife Corrie, an award-winning journalist and video producer, have lived in Poway for 26 years. They have four children and five grandsons.

Prior to running for Supervisor, Anderson has a long list of accolades. He has also served East County San Diego in the State Assembly from 2007 – 2009 and in the State Senate from 2010 – 2018 representing District 38. He left office on Dec. 2, 2018, and was succeeded by Brian Jones.

Anderson and his wife of 31 years Kate have three children, and currently reside in Alpine.