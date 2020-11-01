Sarah Rogers Takes Helm of BVEF

Dr. Sarah Rogers was selected by the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund board to serve as the organization's first Chief Executive Officer.

BVEF Chairman Robert Kelly said: "For more than 18 years, BVEF has funded efforts to increase access to healthcare, and improve the lives of children and seniors within the Region. We believe Sarah has the ability and the ideas needed to capitalize on the investments made to date and create new initiatives for today's continually shifting priorities."

In the coming months, Rogers will meet with community representatives to develop a three-year strategic plan for BVEF. It is envisioned that the Fund's current priorities will remain the same. The strategic plan will focus to the Fund's initiatives by identifying strategic imperatives, funding strategies, resource requirements, and vital partnerships.

Rogers, who has been a Borrego regular since 2004, has purchased a home with her husband Lee in Borrego Springs in 2016.

Rogers views her new role as a continuation of service to her nation and community. She retired from a career in civil service with the United States Navy in 2018. Prior to that she founded and operated an engineering support corporation, and served as a United States Naval officer for 20 years. Rogers holds a Doctor of Psychology from California Southern University, a Master of Education in Counseling Psychology from The George Washington University, and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Valdosta State University. She spends much of the season in Borrego off-roading with friends, wildlife painting, and biking around the region.

The Fund, which prioritizes transparency will release its Strategic Plan on its website in Spring 2021, along with a call for new grant proposals.

About BVEF

Borrego Valley Endowment Fund (BVEF) is a public, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization operating in the Borrego Valley in Southeastern California. Begun in 1996, it now manages a $7M+ portfolio. The mission of the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund is to harness the power of philanthropy to create enduring community wide benefit for the Borrego region. The BVEF facilitates philanthropy in nine areas that of critical importance to the community: healthcare, senior services, child development, education, community development, water availability, air quality, governance, and biodiversity.