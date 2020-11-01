RSS

Did You Vote?

2020 Election, Nov. 3

 

Last updated 11/4/2020 at 10:30am

The Borrego Springs Library is an official Mail Ballot Drop-Off location for the 2020 Election. Hours for dropping off ballots are Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the front lobby.

On Election Day, the library will be open with extended hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The library is NOT an in-person polling location. In-person voting will be held in the Borrego Springs High School gym.

For more information about voting and the upcoming election, visit https://www.sdvote.com.


