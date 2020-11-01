Chamber Reminds Businesses to Update

The snowbirds are starting to arrive, and so are the visitors. The volume of daily calls to the Chamber has doubled in one week, and with it, we hear a lot of confusion about outdated information still posted on websites, Yelp, Google, Facebook and other social media sites.

I urge all businesses in Borrego to update your information, as some of you continue to have temporarily closed still posted plus outdated times and days of operation. I understand your time is valuable, however, if potential customers think your business is closed that equates to loss of income. And yes, it’s frustrating to spend the time and brain power only to find out it needs to be changed once again, however in the long run it’s worth it.

On another note, look for the new Embrace Borrego guide starting to pop-up around town as we begin distribution. The guide has a new feel, and message of welcome. I hope everyone enjoys it, however, more importantly for our tourism and economic growth the guide will provide our visitors a starting point in their Borrego adventure of discovering that Borrego Springs is truly a gem in the desert.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

