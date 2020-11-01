2020 certainly has been a challenging year for many non-profit organizations throughout our country as well as in Borrego Springs. At the Borrego Art Institute our season was cut short by the closures due to the pandemic. Our last two exhibitions at the Gallery were abruptly halted, and our summer show and gift shop have had limited guests since our reopening. Workshops and classes were canceled, and KidsArt had to adapt to “art-to-go” activities.

As we look ahead, we are embracing the uncertainties and remaining steadfast with optimism and purpose – but we need your help. We are asking for your financial support by giving to the BAI Annual Fundraiser. With your donations, we are confident we will come back stronger than ever. We need your support in order to meet the goals set for the new season:

Support our Community of Artists by offering creative new events, provide more workshops and classes and present the best gallery exhibitions in the region.

Relocate our popular Pottery program and their studios to the new Pavilion building being built on the BAI campus.

Grow The ArtPark! Borrego Springs deserves the best in health and well-being. BAI contributes by offering courses in desert gardening and nutrition. We encourage Borregans to live and eat better by being a source for garden fresh fruits and vegetables. Garden plots are also available to individuals for their own personal gardening experiences.

Refresh the KidsArt program to provide children a diverse offering of workshops and events on the BAI campus.

The Borrego Art Institute is an integral part of the Borrego Springs experience for our residents and to all of our visitors. We are here for the enrichment of our community and are sincerely grateful to all that have supported us through the years.

This Fundraiser is extremely important to us. We have current challenges to address and aspirational goals to meet. Please give what you can. We can reach our $75,000 Annual Fundraiser goal with your generous financial contribution. Make a donation online at http://www.borregoartinstitute.org/Make-a-Donation, by mail, or in person at the gallery. You can support the BAI today by becoming a member.

Joan Anson, Executive Director

Robert Wright, Board President