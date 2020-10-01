Watch Out for Card Skimming

Gas Pump, ATM Transactions

With people returning to town, as well as avoiding going inside of stores to pay, many use their credit or debit cards at the gas pump. However, the Federal Trade Commission is warning drivers about skimming scams at the pump.

Skimmers are illegal card readers attached to payment terminals like at gas pumps (and also ATMs) that grab data off a credit or debit card’s magnetic stripe without your knowledge.

In Borrego, a person who used their debit card at the XL Gas Station paid at the pump for $40 worth of gas, and later noticed that $500 was later pending. The person quickly called their bank in attempts to stop the fraudulent charge. On the Borrego Springs 92004 Facebook page, a person posted that they paid for gas, $20, at the Mirage Gas Station, and then later saw a second charge of over $160 was also coming out after he left. Wells Fargo managed to credit back to the account, but it will take a couple of days.

Mirage Gas Station responded saying they do have cameras all around the facility, and have receipts of the transactions, and welcomed the person to get a receipt of their transaction.

More and more residents came forward about their experiences at the pump, and even mentioned the ATM is also not as safe as you think. Many shared that this has happened to them more times than one, not just in this area, for over $400, and are suggesting to pay cash at the pump.

Here are a few tips to help you avoid a skimmer when you gas up, according to the FTC:

- Make sure the gas pump panel is closed and doesn’t show signs of tampering. Many stations now put security seals over the cabinet panel. If the pump panel is opened, the label will read "void."

- Look at the card reader itself. Does it look different than other readers at the station? Try to wiggle the card reader before you put in your card. If it moves, report it to the attendant. Then use a different pump.

- If you use a debit card at the pump, run it as a credit card instead of entering a PIN. That way, the PIN is safe and the money isn’t deducted immediately from your account.

- If you’re really concerned about skimmers, pay inside rather than at the pump.

- Monitor your credit card and bank accounts regularly to spot unauthorized charges.

- If your credit card has been compromised, report it to your bank or card issuer. Federal law limits your liability if your credit, ATM, or debit card is lost or stolen, but your liability may depend on how quickly you report the loss or theft.