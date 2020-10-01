Voting Information

From Oct. 6 until Election Day Tuesday Nov. 3, the Borrego Springs Library will be an official Mail Ballot Drop-Off location for the 2020 Election. The hours and location for dropping off ballots will be Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the front lobby. On Election Day, the library will be open extended hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The library is not an in-person polling location, however, in-person voting will be at the Borrego Springs High School gym.

For more information about voting and the upcoming election visit https://www.sdvote.com/