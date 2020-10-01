Kesling's Sale Finalized

RSS
Home About Contact
Subscribe Sign In
Print
Last updated 10/2/2020 at 12:10pm
Tom Hildebrandt is now the new owner of Kesling’s Kitchen. He is looking forward to reopening sometime in October.
More details coming soon.
Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines