Don't Forget - Turn Your Clocks Back

End of Daylight Saving Time

Time to fall back! Remember to turn your clocks back one hour, as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday Nov. 1. This means time will go back to 1 a.m.

Daylight saving time returns again March 14, when clocks spring forward.

The main reason we switch to daylight saving time is to make better use of daylight during the spring and summer months, so there is an extra hour of sunlight in the evening instead of the morning. Not every state follows daylight saving time. Hawaii and most of Arizona opt out.