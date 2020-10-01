RSS

DOJ, FBI Investigates BCHF

Borrego Health Admin Office Raided, Borrego Springs

 

Last updated 10/21/2020 at 9:38pm



The Department of Justice (California) and FBI are conducting an investigation of certain practices and programs of the Borrego Community Health Foundation (BCHF). They began with search warrants to collect and secure evidence today. The San Diego Union-Tribune is doing a story tomorrow.

As most of you know, the Borrego Sun has been doing a five-month investigation of the BCHF beginning by trying to get them to take responsibility for providing quality healthcare at the BS Clinic. We now know why they didn't care... more to come. As I understand it the HRSA the federal Human Resources Services Agency can come in and keep the clinics running if necessary. There are no arrests at this time it is the beginning of an investigation and supposedly has led to actions in El Cajon against BCHF providers

