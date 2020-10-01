Borrego Health Interim CEO Named

According to a press release, effective immediately Dr. Edgar Bulloch, Chief Medical Officer of Borrego Health has been named Interim Chief Executive Officer of Borrego Health by the Borrego Health Board of Trustees. Dr. Bulloch will continue to perform this dual role until a permanent CEO has been selected which is anticipated to be within six months.

Dr. Bulloch has more than ten years of experience working with community health centers, and five years of experience with Borrego Health. His leadership and strategic direction of Borrego Health’s clinical services has created a reputation for providing quality care to patients throughout Borrego Health’s service territories.

“Dr. Bulloch is well-respected by colleagues and peers, in addition to those organizations within the communities we serve. As leader of the Borrego Health COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Bulloch earned the trust of the community during an exceptionally challenging time. After getting to know Dr. Bulloch, and understanding his commitment to our patients, I believe that he is the right person to move us forward at this time”, said Dan Anderson, Borrego Health’s Board Chair.

The Borrego Health Board of Trustees has undertaken a nationwide search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Bulloch has not applied for the permanent CEO position.

Borrego Health provides high quality, comprehensive, compassionate primary health care to the people in our communities, regardless of their ability to pay. We serve these communities and adjoining regions with respect, dignity and cultural sensitivity as a medical home and safety net for essential health care and social services. Borrego Health is a non-profit 501(c)(3) Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and a Federal Tort Claims Act Deemed (FTCA) facility.