WANTED: Girls, Women for Scholarships

The Soroptimist Club of Borrego Springs is seeking local girls, women, who dream of a college degree or vocational training to apply for the “Live Your Dream” scholarship award. The cash award may be used to offset any costs associated with efforts to attain a higher education or meet career goals. These include, tuition costs, computers, books, transportation, or reliable child care so that women can worry less about paying bills and focus on realizing their dreams.

“Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement.” – Golda Meir

The application period for a Live Your Dream Award is open now, until Nov. 15, 2020. Online training sessions for one-on-one help filling out the application, as well as assistance and support from local Soroptimists is available.

The local club annually awards a minimum of two, $1,000 scholarships. Depending on the circumstances, the cash amount or number of awards may vary. Local awardees are entered into regional eligibility for a $3,000 – $5,000 award, and able to compete for international awards up to $16,000.

“Step out of the history that is holding you back. Step into the new story you are willing to create.” – Oprah Winfrey

Eligibly requirements are: The girl or woman must be the main financial source for self, and/or dependents, which may include, children, spouse, partner, siblings and parents; have financial need; enrolled or accepted into a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program; not previously been a recipient, and does not have a graduate degree.

According to Judy Stewart, president of Borrego Springs Soroptimist, “The central focus of our club is to help girls and women achieve economic independence, and Live Your Dream awards are the priority. We urge local women and girls to apply.”

If anyone knows of someone who fits the criteria, please let us know about them, or ask them to contract Nikki Symington, at nsymington42@gmail.com, Gloria Gustine, at gustine.mommy@gmail.com, or Gina Moran, at dbgiggles99@gmail.com.

The local chapter has most recently been active in local food drives, sewing and distributing masks, COVID-19 educational materials, and emergency funds to Borrego women, suffering dire economic circumstances due to the Corona Virus. To raise funds for the educational awards, the club relies on donations from its members, the Borrego Community, and a number of fundraising events, which, unfortunately, have temporarily been placed on hold due to the pandemic.

“The community has always been extremely generous and supportive of our fundraising efforts. We serve one of the smallest communities, but a community with one of the biggest hearts,” Stewart said.

“If you don’t get out of the box you’ve been raised in, you won’t understand how much bigger the world is.” – Angelina Jolie

Chartered in 1962, the Borrego Springs Soroptimist was the first service club in Borrego Springs. This year, Soroptimist International will celebrate 100 years of supporting women in many areas including, emergency funding, mentoring teenage girls, and efforts to rise community awareness about issues affecting women and girls, such as domestic violence, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) homelessness and human trafficking.

The notorious Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG): “Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.”

Working in 21 countries and 17 territories, annually, Soroptimist distributes more than $2.6 million in education grants to about 1,700 women. Live Your Dream Awards recipients and families often overcome enormous obstacles. Nearly half of the awardees, worldwide, are disadvantaged by poverty, and are survivors of violence, homelessness, teen pregnancy, sex trafficking or assault, and drug or alcohol addiction.

Please visit the Borrego Springs Soroptimist Webpage for further information on making a donation, membership, or Live Your Dream at http://www.siborregosprings.org.