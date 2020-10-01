Over 175 Pounds of Meth

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint seized over 175 pounds of methamphetamine Oct. 13.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:25 p.m., when a man driving a white Peterbilt tractor-trailer approached the checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to the truck in the primary inspection lane, and was re-directed to enter the secondary inspection area for further investigation.

During their inspection, agents discovered several duffel bags in the sleeper compartment of the cab. The bags contained cellophane-wrapped packages that tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. Agents arrested the driver and held him for further processing.

The total weight of the meth was approximately 175.81 pounds with an estimated value of $395,550.

The man, a 36-year-old Mexican citizen with a valid Border Crossing Card — the truck, and the narcotics were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).