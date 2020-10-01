Meth, Fentanyl, Cocaine

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents foiled two narcotics smuggling attempts Oct. 17.

The first incident occurred at 7:20 a.m., when a man driving a Hyundai approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle, which was to enter the secondary inspection area for further investigation.

While in secondary inspection, agents discovered packages hidden inside the fuel tank. The white crystal-like substance inside the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine and fentanyl when tested with a narcotics test kit. Agents arrested the man and took him to the detention area for further processing. The total weight of the meth was approximately 43.13 pounds with an estimated value of $96,950. The total weight of the fentanyl was approximately 5.79 pounds with an estimated value of $63,000.

The driver was identified as a 38-year-old Legal Permanent Resident from Mexico. He, along with the vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The second was shortly after at 8:45 a.m., when a man driving a black Ford Mustang approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. Again, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle, and went to secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, agents discovered a package hidden inside the engine. The substance found inside the package tested positive for characteristics of cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine was approximately seven pounds with an estimated value of $74,500.

The man was identified as a 37-year-old Legal Permanent Resident from Mexico and was turned over to the DEA, along with the vehicle, and the narcotics.