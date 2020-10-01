Drugs Worth Nearly $900K Seized

Border Patrol agents confiscated nearly $900,000 worth of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

Three incidents occurred on Oct. 2. The first was around 7:35 a.m., when a 67-year-old man legal permanent resident from Mexico approached the checkpoint in a Ford Windstar. During secondary inspection, agents found 16.8 pounds of meth worth $37,800.

About four hours later, a Border Patrol K-9 unit found about $17,500 worth of fentanyl in a Chevrolet Cruz driven by a 27-year-old U.S. citizen.

Then around 5:08 p.m., a 31-year-old U.S. citizen was stopped, and agents said they and a K-9 unit found nearly $67,000 worth of methamphetamine in the Nissan Altima he was driving.

Agents caught four more people – all U.S. citizens – on Oct. 3 attempting to smuggle narcotics:

A 21-year-old man allegedly caught with $31,080 worth of cocaine and $56,750 worth of fentanyl in a Chrysler Sebring.

A 35-year-old man and a 44-year-old allegedly caught with $57,960 worth of heroin in a Chrysler PT Cruiser.

A 53-year-old man allegedly caught with $332,400 worth of cocaine and $26,550 worth of methamphetamine in a Ford utility truck.

In the prior week, agents seized nearly $200,000 worth of meth in four other smuggling incidents.

In many of the drug busts, narcotics were hidden in the vehicles’ oil pans or secret compartments built into the body of the cars and trucks, which trained dogs found.

Suspects were turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Border Crimes Suppression Team, officials said that one was a Mexican national.