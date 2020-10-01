Now... Stop

San Diego County DPW road crews have been hard at work for the last few weeks in Borrego Springs. They have been paving the roads, repainting lines, and even putting new additions in town. Pictured above is a new stop/yield at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Five Diamonds. To go straight, drivers are to stop; to go right, they must yield. That area previously had no visible signage in either direction, so drivers had to slow down before proceeding to cross safely. There have been many accidents in this area.