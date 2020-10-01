RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Kesling's Sale Finalized

 

Last updated 10/8/2020 at 2:26pm



Tom Hildebrandt is now the new owner of Kesling’s Kitchen. He is looking forward to reopening sometime in October.

More details coming soon.











You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 10/10/2020 19:42