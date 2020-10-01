SDCWA Meeting: Borrego Community Forum
Sustaining San Diego County's Water Future
Last updated 10/29/2020 at 10:33am
Sustaining San Diego County's Water Future: Borrego Community Forum
Mark your calendars for a virtual event/meeting regarding the proposed regional conveyance system, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday Nov. 5.
- Learn about route alternatives the San Diego County Water Authority's Board of Directors is studying to secure San Diego County's future water supplies.
- Expert panel discusses key issues pertaining to Borrego Springs
- Understand more about the proposed Regional Conveyance System
- Questions, answers and next steps
RSVP at sdcwa@sdcwa.org for online attendance details.