Now on Deck: First Tracks 2020

 

Last updated 10/21/2020 at 1:14pm



Rams Hill Golf Club, recently voted Best Public Golf Course in Southern California by SCGA voters, is now inviting traveling golfers the chance to book a limited number of stay-and-play reservations and multi-day passes for their popular First Tracks season-opening event full of golf, games, food, fun and prizes, Friday Oct. 23 to Sunday Oct. 25.

For more information, visit https://www.ramshill.com/special-event-first-tracks-season-opening-weekend/



