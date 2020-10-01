BSPAC Intermission Continues

A letter sent out by the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center Board to Borrego Springs:

To Our Patrons :

We are sad to announce that the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center (BSPAC), following the guidelines of the California Department of Health, is continuing the ‘Intermission’ caused by the current Coronavirus pandemic. It is crucial that BSPAC does its part to slow the spread by not encouraging large gatherings of our residents in our theater.

Although we remain closed, we are not worried about the future of BSPAC. We will survive. We are continuing to work with performers and have a schedule for a possible 2020 – 21 season that could start as soon as the pandemic situation allows.

We hope that will be in the first few months of 2021, but will not know until we get more information and advice from the Department of Health. We have been a part of the community for decades and we will be here in the future.

Because of this pause, we will not be selling season tickets this fall. When we are allowed to open, we will continue to offer single tickets to events and the ‘4 Pass’, which offers a reduced price to 4 different events for an individual or admission for 4 people to a single event.

Although this season we have no significant income, we have been able to meet our maintenance expenses of the theater. Your support during this time is crucial. We continue to plan for our future and our intent is to make continued improvements to the theater space. This is a difficult time and many need support, however, if you are willing and able to contribute - we need your support now.

Please consider a Tax Deductible donation to the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center. We are a 501(c)3 not for profit corporation. Our Tax D # is 33-0485701.

For more information about our plans and opportunities to support BSPAC, go to bspac.org and Click on the “Support BSPAC” link.

– Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center Board of Directors

Richard Helvig, President