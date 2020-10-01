JUSD Sets Date for Reopening

Students and staff are eager to get back to business. Distance learning has been a challenge and certainly different, however, it's a lot more fun to be in a classroom with your teacher and friends.

Since the school closure in March, staff, students and parents have been patiently waiting for a time when it was deemed safe to return to school. Everyone was hoping for an immediate return, however, the date was pushed back repeatedly due to the resurgence of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The 2020 – 21 school year began with distance learning and this time the teachers and students were better prepared for the process. Since the San Diego County Public Health Services department gave the green light to schools to reopening starting Sept. 1, local school districts have been making preparations for students coming back on campus. Staff began with regular disinfecting schedules, instituting new procedures and spacing desks in classrooms.

The Julian Union School District held a Zoom meeting on Sept. 14 with parents to provide the details of their reopening plan for Sept. 28. The plan is to offer two tracks both with full instructional days Monday through Thursday. Fridays will be reserved for connecting with the teacher for additional support. Those choosing to come to the campus will have a half-day in the classroom and an hour of homework time online at home.

The second track provides for those who do not wish to send their child back to the campus with complete distance learning instruction. The general guidelines include having students and staff physically distancing within the classroom, hallways and bus.

Face coverings will be required when distancing is not possible and intensive cleaning and disinfecting procedures will be followed. Staggered recess and break times, outdoor classrooms and hand washing stations are also part of the reopening plan.

Due to the inability to properly social distance on the bus, the bus routes will be limited to the Shelter Valley/Butterfield and Santa Ysabel/Mesa Grande communities. Students will be required to have their temperature checked prior to getting on the bus. There will be staggered drop off times at the school to reduce traffic to the campuses. Parents will need to watch their child for symptoms. The district has a strict policy regarding illness and will require COVID testing and/or a 10 – 14 day quarantine if a staff member or student becomes ill.

The JUSD is conducting a survey to determine how many students will be arriving on Sept. 28 and how many will remain at home. They're hoping to make a smooth transition for all students and staff. However most of all, they are hoping to create a safe and healthy learning environment.

To view a recording of the parent meeting, a video is available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4Odr_yuAys&feature=youtu.be.